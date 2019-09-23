Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Family Is Forcing Me To Cut Them Off

Family is family no matter if it is by blood, marriage, adoption etc etc. But sometimes, sadly enough, no matter how your family dynamic is set up, jealousy and envy can rear it’s ugly head leaving families hurt. But no matter what you should never turn your back on your family, right?

A listener is seriously considering it, but she figured she would reach out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, before she made that final decision.

Hi Sam,

I have 3 other siblings, a brother, and 2 older half sisters. Since I was a child they had treated me as somewhat of an outkast since I am my dad’s daughter. Just recently we all went on vacation together and my eldest sister was really mean to me. My brother got married last month and she lied to keep me out of the wedding., I’m have stopped answering her calls and won’t speak to her. I’ve tried to have an adult one on one but she screams over me and won’t hear a word i say. Because of this my brother has turned against me as well. My dad says forget them and I’m better off without them but I am a person that values family and they know that so they know I’m hurting. Am I wrong for cutting them completely off?