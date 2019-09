Tis the season! Mariah Carey is getting us ready for the holidays.

She is celebrating 25 years of her epic Christmas album by releasing a second CD but with more!

For the first time ever she is also releasing her St John the Divine performance.

Her Christmas anniversary is November 1st. Be ready!

Source: pitchfork.com

