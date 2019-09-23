Former Texas Tech Basketball Star Andre Emmett Shot & Killed

Andre Emmett, Texas Tech University’s all-time leading scorer and former NBA player was shot and killed this morning in Dallas.

Former NBA player Andre Emmett, who played two seasons with the Nets and Grizzlies, was murdered this morning in Dallas. Emmett recently became a father. He played at Texas Tech and was No. 36 pick in 2004 draft. RIP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 23, 2019

Former @TexasTechMBB star,@NBA player & Dallas legend, Andre Emmett, died today. Got to know him really well at @SMUBasketball Crum Center where he worked out in off-season. Very kind & friendly to all the ballers there. I am very, very sad right now. It hits hard. RIP, Dre. 🙏🏻🏀 — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) September 23, 2019

Emmett, 37, had just finished his second season playing in the Big 3 league, finishing runner-up to Joe Johnson in MVP voting. An All-American at Texas Tech, he was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in the 2004 NBA Draft. A Dallas native, Emmett played at Carter High School before heading West to Lubbock to star for the Red Raiders.

As news of Emmett’s death broke, the Big 3 and fans across the country sent their condolences. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Emmett had recently become a father.

The BIG3 is in a state of shock over the sudden and tragic death of Andre Emmett. Andre was a member of the BIG3 family for two seasons and never without a smile on his face. His kindness towards others and easy-going demeanor made him a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/QoNJ7NH2k0 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) September 23, 2019

