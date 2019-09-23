CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
Jazzy Report: Sushi Warning

Sushi lovers may be at risk of getting an antibiotic resistant virus due to the increase of “super bugs at sea.” A new study done with dolphins showed that the number of un-treatable bugs have doubled in just 5 years. Dolphins are rarely eaten but they’re a good indicator of the rest of the sea creatures that end up as food. A warning has been issued that eating raw or under cooked food could cause illness that our strongest medicines can’t cure.

Jazzy Report: Sushi Warning

