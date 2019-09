September is National Hispanic heritage month in honor of the month this week’s movie is Rambo: Last Blood. Oleebo is glad to report that this is the sixth and final Rambo movie! In the film, Rambo travels to Mexico to get revenge on those who have wronged him. And man…this guy has aged. Oleebo says this movie should be rated AARP not R!

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

