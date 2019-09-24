CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Emmy Awards Ratings Drop To New Low

Ratings for the Primetime Emmy Awards are at a new low. Numbers for the 71st annual event reveal six-point-nine million viewers tuned in to watch the show on Fox Sunday night. That’s a 32-percent drop from the previous low mark set last year. BUT, the Primetime Emmy Awards made history this year. Billy Porter became the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy in the Lead Actor category for the show Pose on FX. It was also the first time the award show had no host and instead Thomas Lennon provided comedic commentary, which is already drawing criticism from those watching at home. It was a big night for HBO, with a total 137 Emmy nominations, including a record-breaking 32 nominations for Game of Thrones, which took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

(Source-Deadline)

Emmy Awards Ratings Drop To New Low was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
1 Of B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ Guitars Sold For…
 8 hours ago
09.24.19
Hustlers Banned In Malaysia For Obscene Content
 14 hours ago
09.24.19
LL Cool J Signs Deal With Def Jam…
 14 hours ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 17 hours ago
09.24.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close