The movie ‘Hustlers’ is banned in Malaysia. The company distributing the film in the country confirmed the ban on Instagram, saying its release has been cancelled. The BBC says the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia classified the film as “not suitable for public screening” due to the movie’s “excessive obscene content” which features nudity, drug use and erotic dancing. A board representative said there were so many cuts needed there would be hardly anything left to watch.

Hustlers Banned In Malaysia For Obscene Content was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: