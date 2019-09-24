CLOSE
LL Cool J Signs Deal With Def Jam Recordings

“You can always go home again.”

LL Cool J is returning to music and re-joining Def Jam. Sources at the label say they are happy to have Cool J return, citing that the “Mama Said Knock You Out” rapper could be releasing new music soon but can’t disclose any further information. Ladies Love Cool James signed his first record contract with Def Jam Recordings in the 1980s as the imprint’s first artist. He currently hosts his own SiriumXM show called Rock The Bells and is still playing NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna in the CBS crime drama television series NCIS: Los Angeles.

(Source-The Root)

LL Cool J Signs Deal With Def Jam Recordings was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

