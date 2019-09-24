“JUST FOR ME” Kirk Franklin’s Newest Release To Gospel Radio

via ThebelleReport:

“Just For Me,” the latest single from fourteen-time GRAMMY®-winning artist/songwriter/producer Kirk Franklin, is hitting the airwaves at Gospel radio. Marking his second radio single – following his smash #1 single “Love Theory” – “Just For Me” is already another hit favorite among fans from his chart-topping thirteenth studio album LONG LIVE LOVE (Fo Yo Soul / RCA).

Upon the release of his new music video and the song’s pre-album digital release, “Just For Me” quickly racked up multiple honors on the Billboard charts, where it simultaneously hit within the Top 10 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales, Hot Gospel Songs, and Gospel Streaming Songs charts. The music video for “Just For Me,” capturing Franklin’s live performance in the studio with his band and vocalists, continues to rise with 1.8 million views and counting. Catch Franklin’s next live appearance on the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards, where he’s nominated in five categories and will perform, airing on TBN on Sunday, October 20th

