Tori Kelly Explains Why It’s Essential For People To Read The Bible

Grammy-award winning singer Tori Kelly recently sat down for an exclusive interview with YouVersion and opened up about her faith, and the role God’s Word plays in her life.

“My faith is everything to me! I did grow up in the church but I think maybe like some other people who grow up in the church you kind of get to a point where your faith really becomes your own and it’s not about what your parents say or what they believe,” Kelly shared.

