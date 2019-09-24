CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Elyria Sign-Language Choir Performs For Many

There’s a place in Elyria that makes you feel at home. It doesn’t matter what you look like, or even if you can hear the music. The doors at Sharon’s Signers are open to everyone.

“Sharon Signers is a community-based group. It’s a sign-language group for all types of individuals, whether you are on the spectrum, whether you can’t move your arms or legs, or even for individuals that are neuro-typical. It’s a group for everyone to learn how to do sign language  through music and theatricality,”

