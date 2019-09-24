CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: East Cleveland Youth Football Team Has Equiptment Stolen

Deflating football: Even in Texas, concern over head injuries hinders growth

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

via News5:

Recently uniforms and equipment for the East Cleveland Chiefs football team were stolen.

Yvonne Lauretta said that the equiptment was inside her blue 2018 Jeep Wrangler, when her vehicle was stolen from the driveway of her home at around 5:30 PM on Sept. 22.

“It’s been hard on my son, it’s been hard on the team because those are the only uniforms we had.”

CLICK HERE to read full story

 

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth, right before school starts. See Also: Terry Crews Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Plantation’ And ‘If This Is The End Of My Career, Just End It’ Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

LOCAL NEWS: East Cleveland Youth Football Team Has Equiptment Stolen was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
1 Of B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ Guitars Sold For…
 8 hours ago
09.24.19
Hustlers Banned In Malaysia For Obscene Content
 14 hours ago
09.24.19
LL Cool J Signs Deal With Def Jam…
 14 hours ago
09.24.19
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 17 hours ago
09.24.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close