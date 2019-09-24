Earlier this month it was reported that Kanye West had put down a King Kong grip on 4,500 acres of land in Cody,Wyoming where he and Kim Kardashian found themselves harassing innocent wildlife who clearly didn’t sign up for that ish.

Still, Kanye West is all about that “love thy neighbor” life these days and decided to throw one of his signature Sunday Service sermons at the Buffalo Bill Center of The West and invited his new neighbors to bare witness to the hottest ticket in town. Needless to say people showed up in droves to turn up and take in the gospel of Yeezus in all it’s musical glory.

According to TMZ some 700+ people attended the Sunday gathering at BBCW’s Powwow Garden where aside from the typical Kanye inspired tunes the crowd rocked out to renditions of classic Nirvana songs “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and “Come As You Are” amongst other joints. Kanye really knows how to endear himself to them white folks in the Midwest.

Check out videos of Kanye’s Sunday Service show in Wyoming below and let us know your thoughts.

Kanye West Held Sunday Service In Cody, Wyoming, Covers Nirvana Classics was originally published on hiphopwired.com

