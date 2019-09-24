CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicole Murphy Goes on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Apologize for That Kiss!

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - August 31, 2019

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty

Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy caused quite a stir when she was caught on camera back in the summer kissing director Antoine Fuqua, who happens to be married to Lela Rochon.

In case you have been spending time inside a cave for a while, here are some photos:

When she first apologized, a lot of the public were not buying it, especially the whole “family friend” explanation from Murphy.

Now, Murphy has appeared on the most ideal show to explain herself further on what happened in Italy between her and Fuqua – The Wendy Williams Show!

Here’s what The Grio had to say about her appearance with Williams:

During Tuesday’s appearance on Wendy Williams’ daytime talk show, she was full of remorse, reiterating, “It was a moment that should not have happened. I regret it and I apologized for it and I’m a human being.

She also added that ladies should do some “research” and later apologized directly on camera to Rochon.

Here is the entire segment below:

What do you make of Nicole Murphy’s appearance on ‘The Wendy Williams Show?  Have you forgiven her or naw?

 

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First Picture Courtesy of Jeff Kravitz and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Hollywood To You, Star Max, and Getty Images

Third and Fourth Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter

Nicole Murphy and Married Antoine Fuqua Caught Kissing, LisaRaye Calls Out For Her Cheating Ways?
15 photos

Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere of "What's My Name | Muhammad Ali" from HBO
Nicole Murphy Goes on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’…
 40 mins ago
09.24.19
Will Smith To Star As Nicky Barnes In…
 1 hour ago
09.24.19
Jidenna Haggling At A Senegalese Market Is Proof…
 4 hours ago
09.24.19
1 Of B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ Guitars Sold For…
 11 hours ago
09.24.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close