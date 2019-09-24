CLOSE
Rapper Kamaiyah Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun Indoors

Kamaiyah At The 2019 BET Awards

Source: (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) / Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

West Coast rapper Kamaiyah was arrested earlier this for a rather unusual incident where she allegedly fired a gun indoors, according to TMZ.

On September 10, the A Good Night In The Ghetto rapper was arrested for discharging a firearm in a negligent manner. She was later released from custody after posting her $35,000 bond that same day.

On August 25, a woman was seen removing an object that looked like a gun from inside a bag and firing one round in a condominium’s movie screening room. According to Burbank Police, no one was struck by the gunfire and no injuries were reported but Kamaiyah was later issued a warrant for her arrest. She’s due back in court October 1.

