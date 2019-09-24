LOCAL NEWS: Raising Cane’s Has Opened Its Lakewood Location

The popular Raising Cane’s has now made their Lakewood outlet official after opening its doors earlier today at 7:30 a.m. with prizes, handouts, and a DJ to give the celebration a party atmosphere.

The restaurant mentions how they are looking forward to being part of the community, especially being close to some of the city’s schools.

From Cleveland19.com:

The Lakewood Raising Cane’s features a multi-lane drive-thru and is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am until 11 pm. The restaurant is also open on Friday and Saturday from 10 am until midnight.

You can find the restaurant in the old Bob Evans space at 14115 Detroit Avenue.

Are you going to check out the new Raising Cane’s in Lakewood?

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of wsmahar and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of StockFood and Getty Images