LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Supreme Court Overturns Cleveland’s Fannie Lewis Law

The Ohio Supreme Court has overturned a law that was encouraging local jobs for construction projects in the Cleveland area.

That was called the Fannie Lewis Law, named after the late Ward 7 councilwoman.

From Cleveland19.com:

The Fannie Lewis Law, which went into effect in January 2004, required city residents to make up at least 20% of the workforce for a public works construction project with a city contract above $100,000. The Ohio Supreme Court invalidated Cleveland’s law that attempted to promote local hiring in a decision issued on Tuesday.

Now, Cleveland leaders are speaking out on the state’s decision in this video below.

Current projects should not be affected by the ruling, although city leaders are not happy with the Ohio Supreme Court decision.

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Harold Stiver / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO 19 News Cleveland