It’s official, “Hot Girl Summer” is over. No, it wasn’t because 21 Savage said, the leader of the movement Megan Thee Stallion with the help of Jimmy Fallon ushered in “Hot Girl Fall.”

Outside of the DaBaby, no one is hotter in the rap game right now than Megan Thee Stallion. The “Cash Sh*t” rapper — who just recently trademarked her popular term “Hot Girl Summer” — announced it’s that time to get “cozy with a pumpkin ass beer.”

In the video, Fallon asks Megan if he can participate in “Hot Girl Fall” too? She joyfully responds, “of course,” the movement is for everyone. BUT when asks can he call the it “Hot Guy Fall?” The Stallion shuts him down immediately with an emphatic NO.

We also learn that “Hot Girl Fall: means we can look forward too:

Rocking matching vests with your dog. Rocking plaid from head to toe. Getting “lit as hell” on a hayride. Spending all your money baking pies. Wearing turtlenecks up to your hairline.

The temperatures are definitely dipping, but Megan will still be keeping it hot this fall and well into the winter. You can watch the hilarious clip below.

—

Photo: NBC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Jimmy Fallon To Hilariously Announce “Hot Girl Fall” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: