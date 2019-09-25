Foot Locker Invests In NTWRK E-Commerce Site

Today (Sept. 25), Foot Locker announced its investment in NTWRK, an e-commerce site and content platform.

Launched in 2018, NTWRK utilizes a storytelling format that melds brands with content, and influencers, to help move product, of course. The brand’s motto is “Shopping at the speed of culture” and is innovative. For example, while watching an “episode” featuring A$AP Ferg, Ben Baller or Odell Beckham, Jr., for example, you’ll be able to cop the limited edition products featured in the content.

Based in Los Angeles, NTWRK was founded by CEO Aaron Levant, who also founded streetwear trade show The Agenda Show and helped launch ComplexCon. Some of the partnerships already in the mix include Puma, Jordan Brand, adidas and Champion, which makes Foot Locker’s investment—a cool $3 million—a no-brainer.

“NTWRK’s innovating and engaging content platform is pioneering the way brands tell their stories and the way youth culture shops,” said Richard Johnson, Foot Locker’s Chairman and CEO via a press statement. “At Foot Locker, we are focused on continuing to elevate the customer experience and investing for growth, and our partnership with NTWRK reflects our commitment to driving our business in new and exciting ways.”

Initially backed by Warner Brothers Entertainment, NTWRK has raised $10M, with investments from Foot Locker and Live Nation.

“NTWRK is building the content platform and retail marketplace of the future through an approach that has undeniably elevated the consumer experience,” said Levant via a press statement. “We are excited to partner with Foot Locker on this journey, further enhancing what experiential commerce means to the consumer. Given Foot Locker’s strong, global track record for retail leadership, we collectively aim to exceed the expectations of the next wave of consumers.”

Recently Foot Locker has launched Greenhouse, an incubator program, and invested in $100 in GOAT. Expect more power moves in the near future.

—

Photo: Foot Locker

Foot Locker Invests In NTWRK E-Commerce Site was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: