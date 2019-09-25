CLOSE
Snitch-Chat: Snapchat Rolling Out Tekashi 6ix9ine Series Depicting Rise & Fall

The series, ' VS The World,' is produced by Complex and will follow the currently incarcerated rapper's career to date.

Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Copenhagen.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine is still chirping like a bird and taking down the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods with him along the way, but there apparently is still plenty of interest in his story. Snapchat is set to debut a limited series, VS The World, depicting the rapper’s rise and fall.

TMZ reports:

Snap’s launching their first documentary-style franchise called “VS The World” and T69 will kick off the first season.

It is being produced by Complex — following his sudden skyrocket to fame in 2017, and his eventual crumbling in 2018 … when he got arrested, indicted on RICO charges and incarcerated as a result.

The interesting thing here … the Tekashi saga is obviously still playing out. Remember, the guy just testified for days against his old Nine Trey Blood crew members … spilling a lot of alleged deets about them and others too.

The series will feature DK Akademiks, Cuban Doll, Adam 22, Ebro Darden and others in interview segments according to the report.

Photo: Getty

Snitch-Chat: Snapchat Rolling Out Tekashi 6ix9ine Series Depicting Rise & Fall was originally published on hiphopwired.com

