Snitch-Chat: Snapchat Rolling Out Tekashi 6ix9ine Series Depicting Rise & Fall

Tekashi 6ix9ine is still chirping like a bird and taking down the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods with him along the way, but there apparently is still plenty of interest in his story. Snapchat is set to debut a limited series, VS The World, depicting the rapper’s rise and fall.

TMZ reports:

Snap’s launching their first documentary-style franchise called “VS The World” and T69 will kick off the first season.

It is being produced by Complex — following his sudden skyrocket to fame in 2017, and his eventual crumbling in 2018 … when he got arrested, indicted on RICO charges and incarcerated as a result.

The interesting thing here … the Tekashi saga is obviously still playing out. Remember, the guy just testified for days against his old Nine Trey Blood crew members … spilling a lot of alleged deets about them and others too.

The series will feature DK Akademiks, Cuban Doll, Adam 22, Ebro Darden and others in interview segments according to the report.

