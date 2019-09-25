CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Mistrial and Not Guilty Verdict Declared on Cuyahoga County Jail Officers

Justice Center Complex and prison, Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A grand jury was able to deliver a verdict on several charges against two Cuyahoga County Jail Corrections Officers accused of assaulting an inmate.

From Cleveland19.com:

The judge declared a mistrial for John Wilson on a charge of assaulting the inmate.

Both Wilson and Jason Jozwiak were found not guilty by the jury on other charges that included falsification, interfering with civil rights, and unlawful restraint.

Wilson and Jozwiak were accused of attacking Joshua Castleberry, who was restrained and later needed surgery after the attacks.

The two officers could be retried due to the mistrial verdict.

