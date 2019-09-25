LOCAL NEWS: Rocky River’s Szabo Shoes to Close Its Doors

After 99 years in business, a beloved shoe store on the West Side is shutting down for good.

Szabo Shoes, located in Rocky River, has announced it will close sometime in October.

From FOX8.com:

“We have been an independent staple for many families growing up on the west side of town,” Szabo said. “We would like to express our gratitude for all the support throughout the years from our friends and patrons.”

