Malik Yoba Grilled Over Underage Sex Workers Allegations, Storms Off Set

Malik Yoba is continuing his media tour after he came out as “trans attracted” which then sparked a flurry of allegations that he once solicited underage trans sex workers. The actor, who has vehemently denied the claims, sat down for a new interview and was grilled over the allegations before angrily storming off the set.

Yoba lost his temper when Starr pressed him about recent allegations that he solicited sex from underage transgender sex workers and claimed that Starr had gone back on an agreement they’d made about the interview.

“You and I sat for four hours the other day and we decided how we were going to approach this,” the “New York Undercover” star said. “It’s a setup. I don’t like this.”

Starr’s questioning was in response to trans activist Mariah Lopez Ebony, who accused Yoba of paying her and other sex workers in the ’90s. Lopez made the allegations after Yoba came out as “trans-attracted” when promoting the National Trans Visibility March on DC.

Check out the interview with The Root‘s Terrell Jermaine Starr and Malik Yoba here.

