CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Malik Yoba Grilled Over Underage Sex Workers Allegations, Storms Off Set

The veteran actor has faced a mountain of allegations that he solicited underage sex workers after coming out as "trans attracted."

Lifetime Premiere of 'Faith Under Fire'

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Malik Yoba is continuing his media tour after he came out as “trans attracted” which then sparked a flurry of allegations that he once solicited underage trans sex workers. The actor, who has vehemently denied the claims, sat down for a new interview and was grilled over the allegations before angrily storming off the set.

 

Page Six reports:

Yoba lost his temper when Starr pressed him about recent allegations that he solicited sex from underage transgender sex workers and claimed that Starr had gone back on an agreement they’d made about the interview.

“You and I sat for four hours the other day and we decided how we were going to approach this,” the “New York Undercover” star said. “It’s a setup. I don’t like this.”

Starr’s questioning was in response to trans activist Mariah Lopez Ebony, who accused Yoba of paying her and other sex workers in the ’90s. Lopez made the allegations after Yoba came out as “trans-attracted” when promoting the National Trans Visibility March on DC.

Check out the interview with The Root‘s Terrell Jermaine Starr and Malik Yoba here.

Photo: WENN

Malik Yoba Grilled Over Underage Sex Workers Allegations, Storms Off Set was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Haz Matthews
Here Comes DJ HazMatt With Another Browns Recap!!!
 18 mins ago
09.26.19
The 7th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Next…
 47 mins ago
09.26.19
Reebok & adidas Combine For Instapump Fury With…
 57 mins ago
09.26.19
HollyRod Foundation's 17th Annual DesignCare Gala
Fans Want Shaunie O’Neal To Fire Evelyn Lozada…
 2 hours ago
09.26.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close