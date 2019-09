Congrats to Mr. & Mrs. Fine! Thats right Cassie and Alex have jumped the broom!

The couple got enganged a month ago and have already said ” I Do”

Cassie is also pregnant with a babygirl!

The couple are happily in love and are setting relationship goals to an all time high!

Source: hollywoodlife.com

Cassie Is Offically Married! was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: