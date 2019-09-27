Grammy-Winning Music Producer Detail Loses $15M Rape Lawsuit Brought By Model

Detail, a Grammy Award-winning producer and artist, lost a $15 million default judgment regarding a lawsuit brought by a model and aspiring singer. The model filed the lawsuit last year, but the case defaulted after Detail and his attorneys failed to respond to court summons or filed any motions.

As reported by the Associated Press, Detail, real name Noel Fisher, was named in the lawsuit brought by Kristina Buch where she claimed that in 2016, Detail brought her into his studio in promises of launching a music career. According to Buch, Detail physically and mentally abused her, tried to coerce her into having sex, and eventually carried out the crime of rape.

Buch is the latest of Detail’s alleged victims, with Isabella Mack also bringing a lawsuit against the producer after she claimed he physically held her down while he masturbated. Detail, who won a Grammy Award for Beyonce and Jay-Z’s “Drunk In Love” track, has denied the claims and says he’s lost everything he owned behind the allegations.

