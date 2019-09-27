CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of Missed Court Hearing

It ain't tricking if you got it.

It might be safe to say Lil Wayne has fixed his financial problems. The New Orleans artist is blowing off court appearances that is costing him a pretty penny.

 

TMZ is reporting that TuneChi was hit with a default judgement to the tune of 150K. Apparently he failed to respond to a lawsuit filed by a gentleman that says he was finessed by one of his cohorts. In January Ramin Natan sued him alleging that he paid 500K to Eric Stenger who claimed to be a show promoter for Weezy. Long story short the show never happened and the money was never refunded.

In the legal documents Natan says that the “A Milli” rapper was in cahoots with Stenger and received the 500K. While it isn’t clear if Wayne was in on the scheme he was ordered to respond but failed to. As a result the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiff with a default judgement. The celebrity gossip site reached out to Wayne’s team for a statement but have yet to hear back.

Good luck to Ramin on getting paid out though.

Photo: Aaron Gilbert/ WENN

Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of Missed Court Hearing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
2 Chainz Gains Stake In A3C, Joins Ownership…
 19 hours ago
09.28.19
Grammy-Winning Music Producer Detail Loses $15M Rape Lawsuit…
 20 hours ago
09.28.19
DaBaby Deads Idea Of A Tekashi 6ix9ine Collab
 21 hours ago
09.28.19
Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of…
 21 hours ago
09.28.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close