CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019

Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Scoremore / Scoremore

It’s officially back! After a successful inaugural edition in 2018 fresh off the success of AstroworldTravis Scott is bringing back Astroworld Fest for 2019! While the lineup has yet to be announced, tickets are on sale now at Astroworldfest.com

Last year, Scott brought a bunch of major names to Houston such as Rae Sremmurd, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Sheck Wes, Gunna and more to NRG Park and it looks like he’s about to do it even bigger in 2019.

Astroworld Fest takes place November 9, 2019. Peep the trailer for the festival below.

FLASHBACK: In Astroworld Fest, Travis Scott Made Houston The Epicenter Of Music For One Night Again [#AstroworldFest Recap]

RELATED: Travis Scott’s $450,000 Astroworld Chain Is Absolutely Crazy [PHOTO]

Travis Scott Announces Astroworld Festival Return For 2019 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
2 Chainz Gains Stake In A3C, Joins Ownership…
 19 hours ago
09.28.19
Grammy-Winning Music Producer Detail Loses $15M Rape Lawsuit…
 20 hours ago
09.28.19
DaBaby Deads Idea Of A Tekashi 6ix9ine Collab
 21 hours ago
09.28.19
Lil Wayne Ordered To Pay $150K Because Of…
 21 hours ago
09.28.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close