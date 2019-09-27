2 Chainz Gains Stake In A3C, Joins Ownership Group

In an extremely savvy business move, 2 Chainz has gained a stake in the A3C music conference and festival, bringing his creative savvy to the popular annual Atlanta event. The artist born Tauheed Epps also joins the ownership group of the A3C and will help curate lineups, panels, and more.

The move was announced earlier today (Friday, September 27) and is now firmly a member of the Paul Judge Media Group and The Gathering Spot team that acquired A3C earlier this year. In a statement, 2 Chainz appears to be locked and loaded for this next business venture.

“​A3C has always been one of the most important places for artists to show off their creative ideas and to learn business moves,” 2 Chainz said in the press statment. “I’ve moved from artist to being inside the owner’s box. I’m excited to be co-owner and to help shape A3C over the next decade.”

The A3C kicks off on Tuesday, October 8 and ends on Sunday, October 13. Learn more about A3C here.

