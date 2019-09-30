via Wkyc:

With 2:36 remaining the third quarter of the Week 4 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, Baker Mayfield found running back Dontrell Hilliard on a screen pass that went for a 19 yard gain.

The play, however, would soon be negated by a slew of off-setting penalties for unnecessary roughness — the most egregious of which was committed by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

CLICK HERE to read story

LOCAL NEWS: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Chokes Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: