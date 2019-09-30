CLOSE
Kanye West’s Sunday Service Documentary To Be Released Next Month

Kanye West’s Sunday Service documentary is set to be released in IMAX cinemas next month.

West’s new album, Jesus is King, will be released on Sunday and the accompanying documentary will hit theaters on 25 October.

“Filmed in the summer of 2019, Jesus Is King brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert,” a statement from a representative at IMAX reads. “This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King – all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX.”

The rapper’s fans were treated to a sneak-peek of the documentary at listening parties in Michigan and Illinois over the weekend.

