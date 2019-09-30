CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit At Paris Fashion Week

The interesting ensemble obscured the 'Invasion Of Privacy' superstar's face.

Thom Browne : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Cardi B is, without doubt, a notable fashion icon, and she showed off how she’s earned that status in a head-turning way. While attending festivities at Paris Fashion Week, the Invasion of Privacy superstar donned a head to toe outfit that obscured her face and revealed no skin.

As captured by the Daily Mail, which incorrectly referred to the outfit as “bizarre” when we’d rather say “fabulous,” the 26-year-old rapper gave tourists taking in the Eiffel Tower quite a show in her outfit, posing in front of the French landmark while also allowing onlookers to snap photos.

As said by many an outlet that covered her weekend look, Cardi B is an early lock during Paris Fashion Week as one of the best-dressed thus far. And not for nothing, Cardi’s “teacher” look for her front-row seat at Thom Browne’s showcase isn’t too shabby either. Check it out below.

Photo: Getty

Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience
Did Adele and Beyoncé Record a Duet or…
 59 mins ago
09.30.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: We Took A Break…
 1 hour ago
09.30.19
Stacey Dash mugshot
Stacey Dash Arrested for Domestic Violence Against Her…
 2 hours ago
09.30.19
Agnez Mo Celebrates The Release Of Her New Single "Diamonds" Featuring French Montana
Too Short Has His 1st Shorty At 53…
 2 hours ago
09.30.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close