LOCAL NEWS: Hot Chicken Takeover Announces Opening Date for Crocker Park Location

Hot Chicken Takeover has made a name for itself in at its three locations in the Columbus area with its Nashville-type fried chicken, and now, they are expanding to Cleveland with a location at Westlake’s Crocker Park.

They have announced that they will open their new North Coast spot on October 8 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.

It will be part of a new section at Crocker Park that will include a pizzeria and H&M clothing.

WKYC 3News has more on what to expect when you at at Hot Chicken Takeover:

Chicken is the star of the menu, and it comes in a variety of options. Guests will find white meat, dark meat, wings, drumsticks and sandwiches, all with a choice of four sauces ranging from mild “cool” to “holy” hot. Sides include all the southern-inspired favorites, from banana pudding to mac and cheese.

There is also sweet tea and ranch dipping sauce, in which you would be able to help yourself to once you arrive.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Boston Globe and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bruce Yuanyue Bi and Getty Images