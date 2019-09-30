LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Woman ‘Fighting For Her Life’

A Cleveland-area woman is on life support after being hit by a car on the east side over the weekend.

The incident took place at Miles Avenue and E. 119th Street, where Ayana Barkley left a deli before the hit-and-run took place, according to police.

To make matters worse, the driver who hit Barkley kept on driving. No one has seen that driver since the incident.

FOX8.com says Barkley’s father Michael has given an update on her health:

Michael said Ayana is in a coma in the ICU at University Hospitals with dozens of broken bones.

Up until that moment, Barkley was celebrating her daughter’s success in kindergarten as an A-student, and had graduated from the University of Toledo.

Ayana was also supposed to start a new job today had she not been hit:

She had dreams of becoming a trauma nurse on a medical helicopter and was supposed to start a new job as a trauma nurse assistant at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby on Monday.

The driver in the hit-and-run, according to witnesses, was in a silver/gray Ford Explorer. Anyone who has information should call police.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up by the Barkley family to help with expenses. Click here to help donate.

