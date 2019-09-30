LOCAL NEWS: Indiana Man Gets a Year in Jail For Inappropriately Touching Young Girls at Kalahari Resort

After facing a judge, an Indiana man has been sentenced for an incident involving him and three underage girls at a popular Sandusky, Ohio indoor waterpark and resort.

It happened last December at Kalahari Resort as reported by security.

From Cleveland19.com:

Brandon Arven was sentenced to serve one year in prison by an Erie County judge. He pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition with a victim under the age of 13 in August.

Arven, 22, apologized to the victims during his sentencing.

He had just gotten engaged, and was drinking too much before he ended up touching his victims.

