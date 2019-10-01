via TheChristianPost/ Leah MarieAnn Klett:

Grammy-winning gospel singer Erica Campbell still vividly remembers one of the most shameful moments from her childhood.

“I was 16, and I was walking in the back of the church when I heard a lady say, ‘she’s probably having sex,’” she recalled in an interview with The Christian Post. “And I wasn’t. I was devastated. I wondered if it was what I had on; if it was the way I acted; if what I was wearing made me look like a nasty girl.’”

“I grew up in a church I loved and a Christian home that was fun. I didn’t want to disappoint,” she continued. “That incident set me on a path of second-guessing myself, always making sure I didn’t offend and making sure people were pleased and didn’t think badly of me. It was a constant battle to feel good enough

Erica Campbell Identifies ‘Biggest Lie’ Satan Tells Women, Says Culture Has ‘Messed Up’ Gospel Message was originally published on praisecleveland.com

