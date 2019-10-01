CLOSE
National
HomeNational

PASTOR’S FREE GAS EVENT IN DETROIT SHUT DOWN IN 30 MINUTES BY POLICE

Full Gas Tank Gauge

Source: filo / Getty

via Joy105:

The promise of free gas from a Detroit pastor drew a huge crowd over the weekend, so much so that the event got shut down police just after thirty minutes.

The owners of the BP on Outer Drive near I-94 teamed up with the Second Canaan Church to give away free gas to the first 150 customers on Sunday afternoon.

The idea was to give back to the community so they can have an easier time getting to and from work and church services.

CLICK HERE to read story

 

Hillsong - Let Hope Rise

10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

Continue reading 10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

T.D. Jakes' Instagram account is quite inspiring. Here's a look at 10 powerful messages we found scrolling through his page...

PASTOR’S FREE GAS EVENT IN DETROIT SHUT DOWN IN 30 MINUTES BY POLICE was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With…
 2 hours ago
10.01.19
The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 - Inside
Malika and O.T. Genasis Expecting First Child Together
 4 hours ago
10.01.19
Cute African Couple Lying Down At The Beach
12 Year Old Girl Pinned Down And Dreads…
 4 hours ago
10.01.19
Fap In The Name Of Love: R. Kelly…
 7 hours ago
10.01.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close