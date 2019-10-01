PASTOR’S FREE GAS EVENT IN DETROIT SHUT DOWN IN 30 MINUTES BY POLICE

via Joy105:

The promise of free gas from a Detroit pastor drew a huge crowd over the weekend, so much so that the event got shut down police just after thirty minutes.

The owners of the BP on Outer Drive near I-94 teamed up with the Second Canaan Church to give away free gas to the first 150 customers on Sunday afternoon.

The idea was to give back to the community so they can have an easier time getting to and from work and church services.

