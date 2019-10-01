CLOSE
Malika and O.T. Genasis Expecting First Child Together

The Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Congratulations are in order to Malika Haqq and OT Genasis as she announced she is expecting her first baby.

The couple have been on and off for two years before calling it a quits back in June

Malika took to Instagram with a picture including her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray

“I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much… And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more.”

 

