Ray Lewis Drops Out Of DWTS Due To Old Foot Injury

He danced his last dance. Former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis is dropping out of the competition after an old injury flared up again. Host Tom Bergeron announced the news at the beginning of Monday’s show. Lewis said he tore a tendon in his foot in 2010 and has now torn three tendons and needs surgery. I guess all those years of doing his pregame ‘dance’ has finally caught up with him…or he knew he was gonna get cut anyway.

