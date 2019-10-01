CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74

US-ARTS-OPERA

Source: MATT CAMPBELL / Getty

Opera Singer Jessye Norman has died.

The world-renowned Soprano passed from septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications of a spinal cord injury she suffered in 2015, according to a statement by her family.

Norman’s historic career began in the late 1960s. After moving to Europe she won the ARD International Music Competition in Munich and landed a three-year contract with the Deutsche Opera Berlin. She also made her opera debut in Elisabeth Wagner’s “Tannhäuser.” Her accomplishments include five Grammy Winner, one of with for lifetime achievement in 2006. In 1997 she received the Kennedy Center honor along with various honorary doctorates and halls of fame awards.

 

Norman was 74.

Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74 was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With…
 2 hours ago
10.01.19
The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 - Inside
Malika and O.T. Genasis Expecting First Child Together
 4 hours ago
10.01.19
Cute African Couple Lying Down At The Beach
12 Year Old Girl Pinned Down And Dreads…
 4 hours ago
10.01.19
Fap In The Name Of Love: R. Kelly…
 7 hours ago
10.01.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close