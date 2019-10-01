Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With Gucci [Photos]

It is the first day of October and Gucci Mane has already claimed the month as his. He has announced a new project and a campaign with the brand that inspired his moniker.

The Trap God is releasing yet another album on October 17. This timing is not only a nod to his early beginnings as this grandfather’s home located at 1017 First Avenue in Bessemer, Alabama but also his brand 1017. Titled Woptober 2 the album is a sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. He took to his social feeds to share the news with his fans. The album will include Gucci Mane’s latest release, “Richer Than Errybody” featuring NBAYoungBoy & DaBaby.

The cover finds the rapper looking super cozy as he using a rotary phone while getting massage. The shoot coincides with another power move which is a long anticipated collaboration with the luxury fashion house. Guwop will be the face of Gucci’s new Cruise 2020 #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP ad campaign, shot by iconic filmmaker/photographer Harmony Korine. Gucci Mane most recently sat front row at the Gucci SS20 fashion show in Milan which led many to speculate that there could be something in the works between the two.

You can see more behind the scenes photos from the campaign shoot below.

