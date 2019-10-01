CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: October in Cleveland Gets Off to An Extremely Hot Start

Downtown city skyline, Cleveland Ohio

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

October is usually a much cooler month.  It is supposed to be fall after all.

Yet, on October 1st, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio, the weather outside is more like summer.  In fact, it broke a huge record locally.

FOX8.com has more:

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon tweeted we reached 91 degrees at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The former record high was 87° set in 1952.

The only other times it 90° or more were in 1939 and 1946.

 

