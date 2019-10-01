LOCAL NEWS: October in Cleveland Gets Off to An Extremely Hot Start

October is usually a much cooler month. It is supposed to be fall after all.
Yet, on October 1st, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio, the weather outside is more like summer. In fact, it broke a huge record locally.
FOX8.com has more:
The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon tweeted we reached 91 degrees at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.
The former record high was 87° set in 1952.
The only other times it 90° or more were in 1939 and 1946.
