via abcnewsgo:

A church in North Texas is using donations to pay off $2.6 million in medical debt for 2,400 families,

Pastor Josh Howerton, from Lake Pointe Church, told ABC News on Sept. 24 that the project was part of the church’s “Pay It Forward” campaign, which is designed to encourage community members to participate in acts of kindness in celebration of the church’s 40th anniversary.

CLICK HERE to read story

Texas Church Uses Donations To Pay Off $2.6M In Medical Debt For Families was originally published on praisecleveland.com