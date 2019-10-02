CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: East Cleveland Schools CEO Discusses ‘F’ Grade

Stack of books and pencil on the table with blackboard background

Source: Thanit Weerawan / Getty

via Wkyc:

Tuesday night, the state-appointed president and CEO of East Cleveland City Schools gave the state of the district address.

The district got an ‘F’ on the recent state report card.

With more than 2,100 students in six schools, CEO Dr. Henry Pettigrew II says the whole community needs to be involved.

CLICK HERE to read story

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth, right before school starts. See Also: Terry Crews Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Plantation’ And ‘If This Is The End Of My Career, Just End It’ Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

LOCAL NEWS: East Cleveland Schools CEO Discusses ‘F’ Grade was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
haz matt wzak
DJ HazMatt Celebrates The Browns Win Over The…
 2 mins ago
10.02.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Mothers Health Issues…
 45 mins ago
10.02.19
17th Annual Living Legends Gala
Mathew Knowles Has Breast Cancer!? [VIDEO]
 54 mins ago
10.02.19
Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"
Erica Campbell Talks Forgiving Her Husband’s Infidelity On…
 4 hours ago
10.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close