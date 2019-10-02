CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mathew Knowles Announces He Has Breast Cancer

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

via BlackAmericaWeb:

Mathew Knowles, the mastermind behind Destiny’s Child and the beginnings of Beyoncé’s solo career has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to TMZKnowles, 67, will open up about the health battle Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America” with Michael Strahan.

The mortality rate for men in higher than women.

Actor Richard Roundtree, who famously portrayed the iconic role of John Shaft, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993. He underwent a double mastectomy and chemotherapy and made a full recovery.

CLICK HERE to read story

Mathew Knowles Announces He Has Breast Cancer was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
haz matt wzak
DJ HazMatt Celebrates The Browns Win Over The…
 2 mins ago
10.02.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Mothers Health Issues…
 44 mins ago
10.02.19
17th Annual Living Legends Gala
Mathew Knowles Has Breast Cancer!? [VIDEO]
 54 mins ago
10.02.19
Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"
Erica Campbell Talks Forgiving Her Husband’s Infidelity On…
 4 hours ago
10.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close