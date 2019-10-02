Even with Gucci in his name and his love of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci Mane has finally become the face of the Gucci brand!

On Tuesday (October 1), the beloved rapper shared on Instagram the glorious campaign spread of his collaboration with the fashion company. Y’all, it’s truly awesome!

The “Gucci Cruise20” Collection—shot by filmmaker Harmony Korine—shows the Atlanta native in a series of scenarios including taking a bubble bath with his signature sneakers, playing the piano at a party to getting a massage.

“Proud to announce my #GucciCruise20 Collection with @gucci!!! Yo @alessandro_michele this collection is crazy ! #HarmonyKorine dope visuals! #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP campaign for the #GucciCruise20 Collection ITS GUCCI!!!!!!!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption.

We are definitely ready for the party!

There’s no official word on when the apparel will hit stores.

As we previously reported, the rapper and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir recently shut down Milan Fashion Week, including sitting front row at the Gucci show.

Congrats Gucci!

It’s About Time! Gucci Mane Is Finally The Face Of Gucci was originally published on hellobeautiful.com