CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Erica Campbell Talks Forgiving Her Husband’s Infidelity On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

via essence:

Grammy-award winning gospel singer Erica Campbell, 1/2 of the duo Mary Mary, recently gave a word on how forgiveness saved her marriage during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

Erica, who married her producer Warryn Campbell in May 2001, says her heart was broken after her husband one day confessed to having an affair. “He told me he had been unfaithful and that it had been years back,” Erica explains. “He thought that if he just stopped and kept moving forward it would be fine. But he said he didn’t have peace and couldn’t rest.”

CLICK HERE to read full story

 

Hillsong - Let Hope Rise

10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

Continue reading 10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop TD Jakes’ Instagram

T.D. Jakes' Instagram account is quite inspiring. Here's a look at 10 powerful messages we found scrolling through his page...

Erica Campbell Talks Forgiving Her Husband’s Infidelity On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"
Erica Campbell Talks Forgiving Her Husband’s Infidelity On…
 2 hours ago
10.02.19
Slay! Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Serve Up…
 3 hours ago
10.02.19
Daddy For Real: Too Short Explains How He…
 4 hours ago
10.02.19
It’s About Time! Gucci Mane Is Finally The…
 5 hours ago
10.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close