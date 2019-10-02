via essence:

Grammy-award winning gospel singer Erica Campbell, 1/2 of the duo Mary Mary, recently gave a word on how forgiveness saved her marriage during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

Erica, who married her producer Warryn Campbell in May 2001, says her heart was broken after her husband one day confessed to having an affair. “He told me he had been unfaithful and that it had been years back,” Erica explains. “He thought that if he just stopped and kept moving forward it would be fine. But he said he didn’t have peace and couldn’t rest.”

CLICK HERE to read full story

Erica Campbell Talks Forgiving Her Husband’s Infidelity On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ was originally published on praisecleveland.com