via FirstLadyB:

Lupita Nyong’o is set to explore the story of the Agoji, an all-female army, who Europeans called Amazons.

In the documentary Lupita will journey across Benin, West Africa to uncover the ‘Agoji’ – or as Europeans labeled them, the ‘Amazons’.

These armies, of up to 4,000 women, fought African and European powers from the 17th to the 19th centuries in the Kingdom of Dahomey, not too dissimilar to Marvel’s Black Panther story.

In other Lupita news, her new book “Sulwe” is out October 15th.

CLICK HERE to read story

LUPITA NYONG’O EXPLORING HISTORY OF ALL FEMALE AFRICAN ARMY + NEW BOOK was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: