CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LUPITA NYONG’O EXPLORING HISTORY OF ALL FEMALE AFRICAN ARMY + NEW BOOK

7th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

via FirstLadyB:

Lupita Nyong’o is set to explore the story of the Agoji, an all-female army, who Europeans called Amazons.

In the documentary Lupita will journey across Benin, West Africa to uncover the ‘Agoji’ – or as Europeans labeled them, the ‘Amazons’.

These armies, of up to 4,000 women, fought African and European powers from the 17th to the 19th centuries in the Kingdom of Dahomey, not too dissimilar to Marvel’s Black Panther story.

In other Lupita news, her new book “Sulwe” is out October 15th.

CLICK HERE to read story

 

 

 

LUPITA NYONG’O EXPLORING HISTORY OF ALL FEMALE AFRICAN ARMY + NEW BOOK was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family"
Erica Campbell Talks Forgiving Her Husband’s Infidelity On…
 3 hours ago
10.02.19
Slay! Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Serve Up…
 3 hours ago
10.02.19
Daddy For Real: Too Short Explains How He…
 4 hours ago
10.02.19
It’s About Time! Gucci Mane Is Finally The…
 5 hours ago
10.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close