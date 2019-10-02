Oprah Winfrey wants Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger to run for the White House. In her latest episode of “Super Soul Sunday,” out today as a podcast, Winfrey talked with Iger and said she’s known him for a very long time. She added that if he was running for president, she’d be out going door to door in Iowa right now. Iger said he was flattered but that he talked to President Obama about the idea and decided he already had the better job.

(Source-TheHollywoodReporter)

Oprah Wants Disney CEO TO Run For President was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: