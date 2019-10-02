CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With Coach For Capsule Collection

Michael B. Jordan is making his debut as a fashion designer. The actor teamed up with Coach Menswear to create his first capsule collection. Jordan says while designing the line, he drew inspiration from the popular anime series “Naruto”, his community and cultural influences. The Coach x Michael B. Jordan unisex collection launched Tuesday and includes t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, footwear and bags. The collection is available to shop in stores and online.

(Source-Essence)

Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With Coach For Capsule Collection was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

