Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Returns To WWE

“Can you smeeeeeeellll who’s coming BACK!?”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning to the WWE universe. The actor announced Monday that he will be back in the ring for the relaunch and 20th anniversary of SmackDown Live. Johnson left the sport in 2004 after winning eight WWE Championships. WWE’s SmackDown Live will premiere from the Staples Center in Los Angeles Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

(Source–Yahoo entertainment)

